OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.1667.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,131.55. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $1,033,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 184,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,441.25. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 250.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.OFG Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

