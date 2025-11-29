Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $168.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $168,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $392.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Phillip Securities raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.