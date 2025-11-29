Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 350,697 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350,697 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $279,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 22.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

