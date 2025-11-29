Norges Bank Buys Shares of 12,400,026 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

