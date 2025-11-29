Radio Caca Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,670,371,068 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

