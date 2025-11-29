TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 6% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $33.45 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00016377 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002071 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002666 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000550 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,087,622,275 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
