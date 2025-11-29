Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.63 Million

Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a total market capitalization of $93.66 million and $2.63 million worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded 92% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,526.03 or 0.99730808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Profile

Rekt (rektcoin.com) was first traded on November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,883,774,936,947 tokens. The official website for Rekt (rektcoin.com) is rekt.com. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin.

Buying and Selling Rekt (rektcoin.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Rekt (rekt.com) (REKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rekt (rekt.com) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 279,883,774,936,946.984 in circulation. The last known price of Rekt (rekt.com) is 0.00000032 USD and is down -21.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,962,124.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rekt.com/.”

