Zentry Price Down 5.3% This Week (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a total market cap of $38.42 million and $17.84 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,526.03 or 0.99730808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,787,945,384 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 7,787,945,384.94271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00506764 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,759,343.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

