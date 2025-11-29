Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Position Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $244,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $446.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.42 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.54.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

