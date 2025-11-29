Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $7,323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,502 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

