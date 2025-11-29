CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.41.

Shares of CVS opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 210.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

