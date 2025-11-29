Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $222.81. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

