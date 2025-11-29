Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $33,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Exelon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

