Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $27,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 266.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,249,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,033.99. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $1,327,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,200,055.23. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,539 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $252.08 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.44 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.83. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.