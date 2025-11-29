WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.