iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWD opened at $209.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

