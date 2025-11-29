Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
