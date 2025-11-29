Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 357,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $89,407.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,298.75. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock worth $2,571,002. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2%

AFL stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

