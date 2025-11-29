Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

