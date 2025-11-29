14,603 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,536,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,498,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,168,000 after purchasing an additional 615,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $293,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,370.24. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $1,712,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,185,935.60. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 176,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,599 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.13%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

