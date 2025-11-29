Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Holdings Increased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.05.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.06 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

