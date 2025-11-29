Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert Scaringe Sells 17,450 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $263,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,185,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,485.99. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RIVN stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,874 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
