Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert Scaringe Sells 17,450 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $263,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,185,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,485.99. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RIVN stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,874 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RIVN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

