Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,705,391,000 after purchasing an additional 211,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,033,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.29. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $304.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

