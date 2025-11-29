XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.47 Million Position in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AZZ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $119.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. AZZ had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

