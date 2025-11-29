XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,156,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7,460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 364,611 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $35,598,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,735,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,012,000 after buying an additional 301,210 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 571,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,845,000 after acquiring an additional 278,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of ARW opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

