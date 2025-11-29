Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 57,900 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $650,613,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $94,051,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,402 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

