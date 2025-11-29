CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Insider Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 3,788 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $192,051.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,950.10. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CAVA Group Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of CAVA opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.47. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
