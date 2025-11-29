Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TZOO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,777,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,050.88. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,500. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 154.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 3,732.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.92 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,072.58% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.