Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Five Below stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Five Below Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

