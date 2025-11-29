Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,208 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE AVB opened at $181.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

View Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.