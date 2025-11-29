Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 103,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 88,551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 757.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,815 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 177.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Weiss Ratings cut PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

