Analyzing Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) & FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and Eightco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $120.27 million 0.30 $9.52 million ($4.25) -0.54 Eightco $43.87 million 0.17 $710,000.00 ($3.02) -0.82

Volatility & Risk

FiscalNote has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco. Eightco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FiscalNote and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 1 0 4 0 2.60 Eightco 0 0 0 0 0.00

FiscalNote presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,163.50%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -54.31% -75.96% -23.47% Eightco -21.43% -91.96% -19.64%

Summary

FiscalNote beats Eightco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

