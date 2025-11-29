West Family Investments Inc. Has $943,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.