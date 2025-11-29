Tsai Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Tsai Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 2.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $26,499,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713.30. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,754,100. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock valued at $204,832,922. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.80 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

