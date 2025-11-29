Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New Investment in Wabtec $WAB

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAB. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $208.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $366,090.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,375,028.57. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,173. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

