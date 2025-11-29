West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 105.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $281.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

