West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $1,546,956,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,196,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,128,000 after buying an additional 8,313,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,199,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,029,000 after buying an additional 4,089,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,214,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $178,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE HDB opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

