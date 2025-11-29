Tsai Capital Corp Sells 621 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Tsai Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 3.5% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1%

Markel Group stock opened at $2,080.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,966.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.04.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

