XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Fortis $FTS

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,025,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,399,000 after buying an additional 759,772 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,474,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,076,000 after purchasing an additional 603,772 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,224,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,414,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,828,000 after buying an additional 849,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortis by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,278,000 after buying an additional 1,683,377 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. Fortis has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTS. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

