XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,701,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,314.24. This represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,778.63. This represents a 78.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 263,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,373,338 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.