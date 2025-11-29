XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.57 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 107.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. UBS Group increased their target price on ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.00 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

ABM Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

