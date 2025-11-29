Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $134,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $157.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $22,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,801,705 shares in the company, valued at $275,805,001.40. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $314,231.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,944 shares of company stock worth $26,338,174. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

