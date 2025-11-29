Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 5,368 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $619.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $609.04 and a 200-day moving average of $572.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

