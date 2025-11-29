4,499 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $79.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

