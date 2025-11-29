XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 2.3%

PBA opened at $38.97 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.