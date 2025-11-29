XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 58.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in AppFolio by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $228.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $326.04.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Evan Pickering sold 334 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.67, for a total transaction of $81,385.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,456.23. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $1,107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,494,034.20. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,245 shares of company stock worth $4,754,059. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.20.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

