Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,002,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $599.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $657.55 and its 200 day moving average is $681.75. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $443.21 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

