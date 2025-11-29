Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

IHD stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 169.3% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 580,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 364,907 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 150,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 121.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

