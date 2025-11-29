Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Insider Sheridan Broadbent Buys 5,000 Shares

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) insider Sheridan Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of A$39,000.00.

Sheridan Broadbent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Sheridan Broadbent bought 10,000 shares of Downer EDI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.21 per share, with a total value of A$72,100.00.

Downer EDI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00.

Downer EDI Company Profile

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

