TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday.
TEGNA stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.25. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.28 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
